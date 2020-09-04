Crews rescue man, daughter, dog stuck in ravine for 48 hours

Search and Rescue crews help transport a man who injured himself while on a hike with his daughter and dog. They were missing for 2 days. (CCSO SAR)

The man had injured himself while out on a hike with his daughter and dog

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man, his daughter and dog have been rescued after being stuck in a ravine near Kinzel Lake for over 48 hours.

With 50 total personnel assisting the effort, Clackamas County search and rescue crews were able to locate Peter Munro, his 7-year-old daughter Leila and their dog Buck on Thursday. Although Leila and Buck were unharmed and had remained in good spirits, Peter was injured and was unable to walk. The three of them had been out in the wilderness for two days without any supplies.

Peter’s wife, Camille, first called 911 to report them missing after finding Peter’s car at abandoned at the Devil’s Peak trailhead on Wednesday morning. The car had the keys still in the ignition and Leila’s stuffed animals still in the backseat. On Tuesday afternoon, Camille had arrived at their remote campsite at Kinzel Lake to join the rest of the family for a camping trip, but when she reached the camp, no one was there and they had not returned by the next morning.

Led by Clackamas County Search and Rescue, a total of 50 searchers headed out to find the missing group. Some volunteers involved had just come off a full day of training. The crews searched through the night and were relieved by a team of new searchers around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

By 6 a.m. Thursday, searchers made voice contact with Peter — but because of the terrain, it took them at least another hour for them to reach Peter, Leila and Buck. They were found in a ravine northwest of the Kinzel Lake trailhead — about 1.25 miles and 1,200 feet below where they began hiking on Tuesday.

Once crews reached the group, they discovered Peter had injured himself moving downhill to where he thought a trail was located. They then stabilized Peter in a litter and worked to carry him out of the terrain. They reached the medical crew that had been waiting on Still Creek Road at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Peter was sent to a hospital while Buck and Leila were reunited with their family.