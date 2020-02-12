DA to investigate West Linn cops handling of wrongful arrest

West Linn agreed to pay Michael Fesser $600,000

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Clackamas County District Attorney John Foote says the District Attorney’s Office will conduct a review of the wrongful arrest case of Portland resident Michael Fesser by West Linn police.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the county prosecutor’s office will look for any crimes committed in the county and also will determine if credibility concerns raised in the case about officers should trigger a so-called Brady notice, an obligation under the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Brady v. Maryland that requires prosecutors to disclose to defense lawyers any material that could impeach the credibility of a government witness.

West Linn recently agreed to pay Fesser $600,000 to settle his related federal civil lawsuit.

Michael Fesser was awarded $600,000 after being wrongfully arrested by the West Linn police, February 11, 2020 (KOIN)

A lawsuit originally filed in 2017 accuses former West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus of ordering two sergeants to investigate and build a case against the 48-year-old Fesser. The lawsuit claimed Timeus was acting on behalf of a personal friend who owned a Portland towing company where Fesser was employed. That business owner allegedly told Timeus he was worried Fesser might sue him for racial discrimination so Timeus was having his officers build a case that Fesser was stealing from the company.

The involved officers eventually arrested Fesser and detained him without probable cause, the lawsuit alleged.

