PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities launched an investigation into a “suspicious” death at a rest stop in Clackamas County.

Troopers were called to the northbound French Prairie rest area on I-5 at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday where they found a dead man inside a parked vehicle, Oregon State Police said.

Authorities said the man’s death is suspicious and an investigation is underway.

No other details are available at this time.