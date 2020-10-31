Deer heads found in Lake Oswego neighborhood

One deer head was found near a racial justice sign, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two deer heads were found Thursday morning in a neighborhood in Lake Oswego, police said.

Lake Oswego police responded to reports of a deer head found at the intersection of Greentree Road and Campus Way near a political sign. A second deer head was found a few hours later near a racial justice sign in the 2700 block of Greentree Road.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Lake Oswego Police Department at 503.635.0238.