Deputies gift new car seat to mom with newborn baby

Deputies bought the new mom a car seat and diapers with donated funds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County Deputies pulled a driver over on Thursday, not to ticket her — but to help her.

While out on patrol yesterday, a deputy noticed an infant car seat moving around and pulled over a mother and her newborn. When they started talking with the mom, she explained she didn’t have money to buy a new car seat for her week-old baby. She said she purchased one second-hand.

A new father himself, Deputy Troy Gilmore’s heart went out to the new mom.

“I felt like I had to do something,” said Deputy Gilmore. “Being a new father myself and being with the motors unit, I saw movement and thought maybe I’ll make a stop and just make sure it’s secured.”

After seeing that the car seat wasn’t properly installed and without the necessary base piece, the deputy then contacted CCSO Chaplain Mike Vermace who ran to a store and bought a new car seat and diapers with donated funds.

“I got to feel like Santa Claus for a day,” said Chaplain Vermace.

The deputy and chaplain then installed the seat, ensuring it was correctly and safely put into place.

“I think she was shocked,” said Deputy Gilmore. “I don’t think she realized until we started walking up with the car seat, then it really hit her. The smile on her face said enough.”