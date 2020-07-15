CCSO: Hit-and-run possible cause of Hubbard woman’s death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After launching an investigation into the death of a Hubbard woman who found severely injured early Sunday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office now believes she was the victim of a hit-and-run.

CCSO deputies contracted to the Wilsonville Police Department responded to a welfare check in the area of SW Town Center Loop West and SW Wilsonville Road in Wilsonville just after midnight. First responders who were also called to the scene discovered the woman later identified as Kristi L. Dumont of Hubbard.

Dumont, 38, was transported to a hospital where her injuries were described by investigators as stemming from “blunt force trauma.” She died shortly after arriving.

After conducting an autopsy, authorities say Dumont’s death may have been caused by a hit-and-run. Investigators are asking if anyone in the area that night saw any suspicious vehicle activity between 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Investigators also said they are working to find anyone who may have seen or had contact with Dumont recently. She was known to frequent the City of Wilsonville and had been seen around the SW Town Center Loop area Saturday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities either by phone at 503.723.4949 or by using the online email form.

