Deputies ID man fatally shot by officer at Welches RV park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed by deputies at an RV park in Welches earlier this month.
Doug Diamond, a 58-year-old Tualatin man, died July 3, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.
Deputies were called to the Mt. Hood Village RV park on the afternoon of July 3 to check on a man who was reportedly suicidal and armed with a gun.
Authorities said they found Diamond ouside of his RV in the camping area. A crisis negotiator tried talking with him for several minutes while a sergeant and Sandy police officers arrived.
Diamond didn’t want to obey any commands authorities gave him, leading officials to use a less-than-lethal shotgun and a Taser but neither worked to subdue him, deputies said. A physical struggle ensued and Diamond pulled a handgun and pointed it at CCSO Sergeant Sean Collinson. That’s when Sandy Police Officer Michael Boyes shot Diamond, officials said.
Despite life-saving efforts, Diamond died at the scene.
Collison was also shot during the struggle. Investigators believe Boyes — who has been with Sandy PD for four months — was the only person who ever fired a gun. Collison suffered wounds to his arm and finger.
The CCSO originally tweeted that Diamond had shot the sergeant but has now retracted that information.
A third officer with the Sandy Police Department — William Wetherbee — was also involved in incident, though it’s unclear to what extent.
Numerous agencies are still working on the investigation. Those involved in the shooting are on standard administrative leave.
