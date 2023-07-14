PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The woman found dead in a vacant property for sale in Wilsonville has been identified, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say 43-year-old Clarissa Anne Hammon-Sweet of Salem was discovered Monday by a person doing work at the property on 26000 SW Stafford Road. Investigators say her death was a homicide, and are seeking information about her whereabouts in the days prior to her death.

Detectives say to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or via the department’s online email form.

When news broke of Hammon-Sweet’s death on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office was not able to detail how she died or what they believe happened in order to preserve the investigation.

“A lot of people travel on that roadway on a daily basis so we’re pretty hopeful, especially with the number of homes in that area,” Sgt. Clemson told KOIN 6 News.

KOIN 6 spoke to a neighbor off-camera who says the property sat vacant for a bit before it was listed last month, and he was surprised when he came out Monday to see the heavy police presence next door.

Investigators say in cases like this, witnesses make all the difference. They’re asking anyone who lives nearby to check their doorbell or property cameras, or even recall if they saw someone suspicious in the area in the days leading up to Monday.

“We really rely on the public to help us out. We’ve got a great community here in Clackamas County. They’re there when we’re not, right, and they see stuff that we don’t see,” Clemson said. “So we urge people to help us, call us, provide those tips.”

