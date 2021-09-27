Deputies shoot, kill suspect in Happy Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was killed by a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Monday morning in Happy Valley.

The sheriff’s office said deputies tried to take the person into custody near SE 145th and SE King Road around 2 a.m.

A “struggle ensued” and the person was shot and killed by a deputy. Deputies later found a handgun near the person.

The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team is on scene investigating. The person’s identity has not been released.

