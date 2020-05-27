Divers find submerged car at Milwaukie boat ramp

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KOIN) — Divers found a car submerged in the Willamette River near the boat ramp in Milwaukie on Tuesday, KOIN 6 News learned.

Milwaukie police arrived along with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Clackamas firefighters and a tow truck.

  • Divers at a Milwaukie boat ramp where a car was pulled from the river, May 26, 2020. KOIN)
  • Authorities at a boat ramp in Milwaukie, May 26, 2020. (KOIN)

