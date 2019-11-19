Dodge Charger stolen off Gladstone car lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man stole a car from a Gladstone dealership lot in broad daylight Monday morning. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects connected to the theft.

Gladstone Police were called out to Carz Planet, right off of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard, just before 9 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a stolen 2011 blue Dodge Charger with a chrome grill.

It wasn’t the start to the week sales manager Ty Wallace had been hoping for. Every morning, staff at the dealership start the engines of dozens of cars to make sure they are running properly.

The 2011 blue Dodge Charger with a chrome grill that was stolen from Carz Planet in Gladstone. November 18, 2019 (Gladstone Police Department)

“My lot attendant sees that he gets in the car, tries to stop him, and he actually beats on the window and tries to get him out,” said Wallace. “But then [the suspect] almost ran him over.”

The entire incident was caught on camera. The car thief hopped into the blue Charger and tried to drive off through the front of the lot. When that didn’t work—another employee blocked the exit—the suspect threw the car into reverse, narrowly missing cars on either side.

“Then he backed out the lot, going through some shrubs, bumping another car, going over the curb, into the grass, onto the side street,” described Wallace. “Backed into the street and hit a tree.”

Wallace said security footage showed a man and a woman in a red Honda drive past the Carz Planet dealership earlier that morning. The video shows their car parked behind the lot. Wallace said the same couple caught on camera came to the dealership just a day before, pretending to be customers.

“It surprised my sales attendant, it surprised my lot attendant—thank goodness no one got hurt,” said Wallace.

He hopes the two suspects will be caught, sparing others from becoming a victim.

“It’s very frustrating and unfortunate that people are in the situation where they have to go steal something from somebody,” said Wallace.

The stolen car now has a broken tail light, and possibly still has the Carz Planet dealership plate and frame. The dealership sells cars valued from $5,000 to $100,000. While police investigate, Wallace said he’s glad the thieves didn’t target their higher-end cars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gladstone Police Department.