Dog dies, one person taken to hospital after apartment fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dog died and one person was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire Monday morning in Wilsonville, fire officials said.

Around 5:30 a.m. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue received a report of a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 28550 SW Ashland Drive.

Two people in a unit on the second floor weren’t able to get out through their front door, so they exited out the balcony of the apartment.

TVF&R said they were able to get the fire under control. Crews evacuated people from the apartment. Firefighters searched the building and confirmed everyone was evacuated.

Three people were hurt in the fire, but only one was taken to the hospital. Officials said the person was in stable condition. The other two were checked out by medics on the scene. One dog died in the fire.

The second floor unit suffered extensive damage, and the unit above it has had fire damage while the unit below had water damage.

An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is underway.