DOJ to investigate wrongful arrest of black man in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal civil rights investigation will be launched into the 2017 wrongful arrest of an African American man who says he was targeted because he complained about a racially hostile work environment at a Portland, Oregon, towing company.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the decision Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice comes a week after three members of Congress urged a federal probe into wrongdoing by West Linn, Oregon, police in building a questionable theft case against Michael Fesser.
The case led West Linn last week to settle a federal discrimination and wrongful arrest lawsuit by Fesser for $600,000.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.