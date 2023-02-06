PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A domestic dispute in unincorporated Clackamas County that led to a SWAT standoff ended in the arrest of a 44-year-old man on Sunday, officials said.

Mac Khai Ngoc Pham was booked in Clackamas County Jail without bail and charged with interference with making a report, felon in possession of a firearm and harassment.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to the 8800 block of SE Highgate Drive just after 4 p.m. after receiving a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. According to authorities, Pham was attempting to force his way into a house at the address following a domestic dispute.

Pham allegedly was able to get into the home through a back entrance, but the occupants of the residence were able to escape as deputies arrived at the scene.

Authorities say Pham remained in the house armed with a handgun as other units established containment around the scene. SWAT responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m., along with members of the Crisis Negotiation Team.

Pham surrendered nearly an hour later and was taken into custody.

Anyone with further information on this incident or possible criminal activity by Pham is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form. Reference CCSO Case #23-002691.