Doublewide fire in Boring spreads to trees; crews in defensive mode

A Clackamas Fire Department truck as seen on their website, November 11, 2019

Cause under investigation, no injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire from a doublewide mobile home in Boring spread to nearby trees, forcing firefighters to shift into a defensive mode.

Reports of heavy black smoke from the 32700 block of SE Leewood Lane came into Clackamas Fire just before 1 p.m.

Officials said the fire has been confined to the mobile home’s surrounding area.

The cause of the blaze remains investigation. No injuries have been reported.

