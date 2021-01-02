Doublewide fire in Boring spreads to trees; crews in defensive mode

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire from a doublewide mobile home in Boring spread to nearby trees, forcing firefighters to shift into a defensive mode.
Reports of heavy black smoke from the 32700 block of SE Leewood Lane came into Clackamas Fire just before 1 p.m.
Officials said the fire has been confined to the mobile home’s surrounding area.
The cause of the blaze remains investigation. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
