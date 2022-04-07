PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Dozens of people have been displaced following a two-alarm apartment fire in Lake Oswego Thursday night.

Crews, including Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Portland fire fighters are assisting at the scene on Third and Evergreen.

Lake Oswego Fire Department posted videos of crews battling the fire with smoke billowed through windows. A fire marshal told KOIN 6 News it started in the bottom corner unit, then spread to the second floor and into the attic – which made it tough to put out.

Fire officials said at least 40 people were evacuated, but say there’s likely several more.

A woman who lives in the building told KOIN 6 News she heard what sounded like an explosion and then heard people yelling. She went outside and realized the building was on fire.

“I grabbed my kids and flew out as quickly as possible and then realized our next-door neighbor, she’s an elderly lady, and I was like ‘we have to get Lilia out’ and I had my son grab her really quickly,” building resident Chelsea Gomez said.

Fire fighters say another issue was that the smoke wasn’t rising. Instead, it was moving through the courtyard and into the other building. That second building had to be evacuated as well.

Everyone who was evacuated has moved up the street where they’re meeting with the Red Cross who will take care of immediate needs.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital.

The initial call was about a kitchen fire, but the fire marshal said it’s too early to determine what started it.

KOIN 6 News was told it’s likely a crew will be on the scene throughout the night.