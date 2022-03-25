PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver of a stolen vehicle was arrested after leading officials on a chase in Southeast Portland late Thursday night, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, a deputy tried to pull over the vehicle near SE 62nd Avenue and SE Duke Street, but when the driver failed to stop Portland police were called in. Several PPB units responded to the scene.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle by using spike strips, but PPB’s Air Support was reportedly used to find the vehicle and follow the driver until authorities on the ground arrested him.

CCSO said the vehicle was determined to be stolen after the chase.