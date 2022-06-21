A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting near the corner of Southeast Railroad Avenue and SE Wood Avenue in Milwaukie, June 18, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The identity of the man shot to death following an attempted traffic stop in Milwaukie was released Tuesday along with the names of the officers involved in the shooting.

Shortly before 1 a.m. June 18, Derrick Dewayne Clark of Tigard was believed to be driving under the influence when law enforcement tried to pull him over. Instead, he took off but ended up in a ditch near the corner of Southeast Railroad Avenue and SE Wood Avenue, west of the North Clackamas Aquatic Park.

A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting near the corner of Southeast Railroad Avenue and SE Wood Avenue in Milwaukie, June 18, 2022 (KOIN)

The 24-year-old was ordered to get out of the car and show his hands, but the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said he got out of the car with a handgun.

He was shot twice and died at the scene, the DA said.

Detective Dan Ferguson of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police Trooper Zachary Cole were involved in the shooting. Both are on leave pending the outcome of the investigation, standard procedure in these cases.

The investigation continues and the DA said the case will later go to a Grand Jury for review.

Sue McDonald, who lives in the neighborhood, told KOIN 6 News the incident went on for hours.

“I woke up about 12:30 this morning, hearing gunshots and hearing a megaphone, police officers saying, ‘Give yourself up, put your hands in the sky. We’re not going anywhere so you need to give yourself up,’” Sue McDonald said. “That was said over and over for hours.”

McDonald said while she couldn’t see the suspect, she heard police negotiate for hours before more shots rang out.

“About 4:30, probably close to 5, before there was more gunshots,” she said. “There was a lot of other things going on like sheriff’s big truck came up. I don’t know if it was a coroner’s truck or what.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.