PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver in Sandy was pulled over with a wooden plank through his windshield after police say they caught him going nearly three times the posted speed limit.

According to the a post to Facebook from the Sandy Police Department, officers stopped the man driving a red, plate-less Subaru Forester 71 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Photos show a destroyed windshield and what appears to be a plank sticking vertically through it. Police did not comment on how it got there.

SPD said Saturday that the man, who was left unnamed, was also driving with a suspended license, no insurance and did not stop for an emergency vehicle.

Police said he walked away, carless, and with “hefty citations.”