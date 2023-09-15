Oregon City police say that John Dale Coady, 66, was driving drunk when he damaged 12 cars in Southridge Shopping Center. (OCPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A man who had been charged in May 2022 with 15 different crimes related to his destruction of property and endangering of life is now in jail after having his driver’s license permanently revoked.

Oregon City resident Ashley Backenstos said she was just trying to meet family for dinner at the Southridge Shopping Center when a drunken driver tore through the parking lot, ramming 12 cars and putting pedestrians like Backenstos in mortal danger.

Clackamas County’s DA’s Office charged John Dale Coady, 66, with crimes related to the incident, based on OCPD’s investigation into Coady’s alleged reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Coady was treated and released at a nearby hospital for injuries, and OCPD expressed gratitude that no one else was injured.

A resident of the Beavercreek area near Oregon City, Coady said that he had been a construction contractor until his license expired in 2019 but is now “semi-retired.” He told Pamplin Media Group that he was advised by his attorney not to speak with anyone else about the incident.

Backenstos and other victims were most concerned that Coady had two previous DUII convictions for during the past decade. This summer, state prosecutors obtained a felony conviction against Coady due to his conviction history.

