Eight people rescued after boat sinks on Oswego Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters in Lake Oswego rescued eight people from Oswego Lake early Sunday morning after their boat sank.

Firefighters responded to the incident at around 1:15 a.m.

Fire officials said a wave hit the boat when it was already overloaded with too many people and too much weight. The wave caused the boat to flip and sink.

Those who were in the boat were able to hold onto a floatation device and call 911. All eight passengers were rescued.

Lake Oswego Fire Department reminds people to be safe while on the water during the heat wave.