Endangered Estacada man missing for 5 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Estacada man with a medical condition has been missing since November 21.

Joe Armstrong was first reported missing after not contacting his family for what they called a usually long time. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is now asking for the public’s help in finding him.

His medical condition requires medication and has possibly missed multiple doses.

Armstrong is 36-years-old. He is a 5-foot-9 white man who weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information, please call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503.732.4949 or submit an online form.