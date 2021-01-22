Escape to Mt. Hood for a dose of winter weather

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend will be one for the snow-birds up at Mount Hood. Cold air is sliding into the Pacific Northwest so those planning to visit the mountain will want to bundle up.

Mt. Hood Meadows and Timberline may get some fresh powder by the end of the weekend. The slopes at both resorts are open, though visitors should read-up on their COVID restrictions before making the drive.

Mt. Hood Meadows has details on its mask rule on its website. Mask compliance is required throughout the resort, on shuttles, in parking lots, in lodges, in lift lines, on chairlifts and in all other outdoor locations where people can’t maintain six feet of distance from people not in their party.

Timberline is no longer requiring reservations to visit but staff are limiting the number of people based on how many cars can safely fit in the parking lot. Parking lot availability is first-come, first-served and Timberline Road is closed once the lot is at capacity. Newcomers are allowed in once other spaces open up. Guests should wait to get up to Timberline after 7 a.m. when roads are plowed, but before 9 a.m. before the road closes.

Mt. Hood Skibowl is also open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing. Tubing tickets are sold in 1.5 hour sessions and staff suggest getting to the hill at least 20 minutes early. The resort also offers 36 lighted runs for night skiing.