Crews rushed to rescue a victim after they went over a cliff near Estacada (Estacada Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews rescued a person after they went over a bank in Estacada Wednesday night.

According to Estacada Fire District, firefighters responded to a scene on Highway 224 near milepost 24 where a person was approximately 100 feet down a cliff near the waters of Estacada Lake.

Crews set up a high-angle rope rescue system to rappel down the cliff and rescue the victim, but they were eventually able to be saved by a Clackamas County Fire District rescue boat, authorities said.

Officials said the victim was taken by boat to a waiting ambulance and then transported to an area hospital.

In total, Estacada Fire said that one engine, one rescue, two chiefs, two ambulances and three boats responded to the incident.