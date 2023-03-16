PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews rescued a person after they went over a bank in Estacada Wednesday night.
According to Estacada Fire District, firefighters responded to a scene on Highway 224 near milepost 24 where a person was approximately 100 feet down a cliff near the waters of Estacada Lake.
Crews set up a high-angle rope rescue system to rappel down the cliff and rescue the victim, but they were eventually able to be saved by a Clackamas County Fire District rescue boat, authorities said.
Officials said the victim was taken by boat to a waiting ambulance and then transported to an area hospital.
In total, Estacada Fire said that one engine, one rescue, two chiefs, two ambulances and three boats responded to the incident.