Estacada School District reopens for hybrid in-person learning

ESD is one of the first Portland-area districts to reopen schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Estacada School District will be one of the first districts in the Portland metro area to reopen schools this week.

Kindergarten and first-grade students will have their first full day of hybrid, in-person learning on Monday. Starting February 8, second through fifth-graders will return to class.

This comes the same day that Oregon begins Phase 1b of its vaccination distribution plan, which makes all teachers and school staff eligible to receive a vaccine. Governor Kate Brown says this is an effort to get kids back in the classroom sooner — though her office says teachers are not required to get the shot to come back to school.