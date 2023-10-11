PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All Estacada schools are closed Wednesday due to a “threat made against the district” and deputies said they arrested a student who they believe to be involved.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, they learned about a threat being circulated on social media.

An Estacada high school student was found to be responsible for the threat and deputies said they were taken into custody Wednesday morning.

The teen faces a first-degree disorderly conduct charge.

Estacada schools said they are working with law enforcement to continue investigating the incident, but they believe it is isolated.

All schools are closed for the day out of “an abundance of caution” the district said in their announcement.