Family grieves ‘best husband, dad’ killed in Hwy 26 crash

Grant Fisher in an undated photo. The 23-year-old from Boring was killed in a Hwy 26 crash on January 29, 2021 (Courtesy)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “Nightmare. The worst day of our lives. Friday was the worst pain any of us has experienced in our lives.”

Grant Fisher’s family is still coming to terms with his tragic and sudden loss. He was on his way to work around 6 a.m. on January 29 when, the Oregon State Police said, the driver of a Ford F-250 rammed into the back of Fisher’s GMC Sierra on Highway 26 at SE Stone Road.

Fisher, 23, was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

On Monday, his family told KOIN 6 News Fisher was a hardworking family man who cared about his wife and daughter more than anything else in the world.

Grant Fisher’s family, including his wife and 4-month old daughter, shared their thoughts about him and his loss, February 1, 2021 (KOIN)

Cait Fisher said they were married about 2.5 years and welcomed a daughter, Ellagrace, just 4 months ago.

“He was the best husband. He was the best dad. I can’t even put it into words,” Cait said.

“He was the guy every dad wants his daughter to marry,” his father-in-law said. “He considered other people before himself. We prayed for a man like that.”

Grant Fisher was described as a man of faith, involved in the community, “one of the most confident, least arrogant people.”

He went to Grant High School and later played baseball for the Western Oregon Wolves from 2015-2019.

Now, his family said their attention is on honoring his memory as they grieve.

“We know he’s in a beautiful place and we miss him and we love him so much,” she said.

The investigation continues. The driver, 33-year-old Trevor Lee, was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter, reckless driving and DUII.

OSP asks that anyone who may have seen any abnormal driving from a white Ford F250 to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1.800.442.0776 or *OSP and refer to case #SP21-023396.