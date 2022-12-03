PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a man shot and killed by law enforcement in Milwaukie held a vigil Saturday to demand change days after a grand jury found the shooting was justified.

Derrick Clark’s family was incredibly disappointed to learn neither an Oregon State Police trooper nor a Clackamas County detective would face criminal charges in the June 18 shooting following a high speed chase just before 1 a.m. They gathered near the spot in Milwaukie where the shooting took place, SE Railroad Avenue and Wood, west of the North Clackamas Aquatic Park.

With signs, speeches and flowers at the vigil, Clark’s family said the grand jury’s decision is outrageous.

Family and friends of Derrick Clark held a vigil near the spot he was shot to death by an OSP trooper and a Clackamas County detective in June 2022. The vigil came days after a grand jury cleared the officers, December 3, 2022 (KOIN)

“We were able to view the footage yesterday. And now finally after 176 days we are able to see what exactly happened. And the public will see what happened next week, and the footage speaks for itself,” said Carrie Miles, Clark’s aunt.

The family told KOIN 6 News they want change. They want families of victims shot by law enforcement officers to have earlier access to information and video evidence, among other policy changes.

After the Oregon Department of Justice’s independent investigation into the shooting, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said, “This was obviously a tragic incident that everyone wishes had not happened. I want to thank the Clackamas County grand jurors for their service as well as the Oregon City and Lake Oswego police departments for their thorough investigation.”

A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting near the corner of Southeast Railroad Avenue and SE Wood Avenue in Milwaukie, June 18, 2022 (KOIN)

