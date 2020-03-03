Fesser meets with West Linn as part of settlement

Concerned community groups and residents hosted the meeting to discuss ways to promote change

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was wrongfully arrested through a racially-motivated police probe met with West Linn city officials Tuesday to share his story.

Michael Fesser, a black man living in Portland, was the victim of a conspiracy involving former West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus and Fesser’s employer. Timeus and Fesser’s boss at A&B Towing made up allegations that Fesser stole from the company. The false accusation led to Fesser’s arrest and detainment by Portland police officers.

Fesser filed a federal lawsuit in 2017 against the City of West Linn. The city agreed in February to settle the suit but said the decision “is not an admission of liability.” Also last month, the U.S. Department of Justice launched a federal civil rights investigation into the allegations of criminal wrongdoing by West Linn police.

Fesser and his family met with the city manager, police officers and other officials on Tuesday in a private meeting as part of the city’s settlement agreement. The meeting was a collaboration by different concerned community groups on the city’s actions. Residents also gathered to express their concerns and discuss ways to promote changes.

One of the groups that hosted the meeting plans to lead a march next week.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the City of West Linn for comment and is awaiting a response.