PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in Oregon City may be getting faster internet, as officials announced the city will begin an infrastructure feasibility study for community-wide fiber-optic connectivity next month.

In a release Wednesday, the City of Oregon City declared that it would begin to assess feasibility and needs to help bring faster internet connection to the growing city as the first step in actualizing the Commission’s goal to invest in sustainable infrastructure.

“The COVID-19 pandemic showed that fast, reliable internet connectivity is essential for local businesses to increase services, expand product delivery, and gain a competitive edge in the marketplace,” city officials stated.

According to the release, the feasibility study will be led by Magellan Advisors, a company that says it works with local municipalities, utilities, coops, and regional organizations to help design and build fiber and broadband networks.

Under the leadership of Magellan Advisors, Oregon City will start to “determine the scope and scale of a fiber backbone that can meet the City’s growing needs to support broadband across businesses and residents in Oregon City,” according to the press release.

City officials said the project will begin interviewing and surveying residents, businesses, and public sector partners this May to gain their perspectives on the project and gauge future needs.

“Gaining feedback and knowledge of the community will help guide this project and determine the cost to potentially implement,” the release stated. “The feasibility design will be accompanied with the best strategies to expand fiber for home services, leveraging the backbone to reduce costs and bring a new source of fiber to Oregon City.”

Officials estimate the study will cost $100,000, which is slated to be financed through the Oregon City general fund.