Fire at abandoned building burns 12 acres in Oregon City

A fire that started in an abandoned industrial building was visible over rooftops in Oregon City. September 7, 2020 (Courtesy Jennifer Monaco)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A blaze in Oregon City that was visible over rooftops started in an abandoned industrial building Monday night, according to Clackamas Fire officials.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it started in an abandoned building off of Agnes Avenue near the Clackamette Cove. From there, it spread to three other structures and then the surrounding land before firefighters were able to get the blaze contained. In total, four buildings were damaged and 12 acres were burned in Oregon City.

Fire officials said no evacuations were needed in relation to the fire.

Fire in Oregon City. September 7, 2020 (Courtesy Anna Zentner)

Once the fire was contained and as crews transitioned into “overhaul mode,” Clackamas Fire said the biggest concern for the night was the wind, which has been a fire danger across Oregon and Southwest Washington all evening and is expected to last into Tuesday. Clackamas Fire reported that the wind was carrying embers up to an eighth of a mile away.

The fire off of Agnes Ave. Near the Clackamette Cove is under control and crews are working to put out hot spots. The fire damaged four vacant industrial buildings and approx. 12 acres of brush. The fire did not involve the nearby apartment complex, no evacuations were needed. pic.twitter.com/QawBMM81Ai — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) September 8, 2020

As of 11 p.m. fire investigators were still on their way out to the scene to determine the cause.

KOIN 6 News will update this story with more information as it develops.