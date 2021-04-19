Fire breaks out at Oregon City’s Stillhouse Pub

The cause is not yet known

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire broke out at Stillhouse Pub in Oregon City on Monday morning.

Crews were called to the pub just before 5 a.m. Once Clackamas County firefighters arrived, smoke was seen billowing from the building. They were able to get the blaze under control within an hour and no injuries were reported.

It is not yet clear what sparked the fire. An investigation is underway.

Northbound lanes of Highway 99 and South 2nd Street were closed as crews cleared the scene, but have since reopened.

This is a developing story.