Apartment blaze in Happy Valley under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Fire Department battled an apartment fire in Happy Valley on Wednesday morning.

The fire was first called in shortly before 6:30 a.m. Clackamas Count Fire said the blaze was contained to one unit at the Reflections apartment complex on Southeast Causey Loop, right off Interstate 205. When fire crews first arrived, clouds of smoke were sen coming out of the roof of the complex.

No injuries were reported, but 12 residents are now displaced from surrounding units. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.