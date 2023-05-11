Fire pits and grills are not included in the burn ban.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a record-breaking heatwave expected to hit the Portland-metro area this weekend, Clackamas Fire District announced Thursday that there will be fire restrictions in the county from Friday to Monday.

The district says the fire restrictions affect backyard and agricultural burning. Fire pits and grills are not included in the burn ban.

The restrictions reduce wildfire potential, Clackasmans Fire said.

People can see if their address is affected by the burn ban here.

Stay with KOIN 6 News for continuing hot weather coverage.