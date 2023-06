PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A purr-ecious pet was reunited with its owner on June 13 after he had been stuck under the floorboards of a home addition for five days.

Clackamas Fire crew members and an Oregon Humane Society volunteer pulled the cat named Zion out of the floorboards after “some brainstorming.”

(Courtesy: ClackCo Fire)

According to a Tweet from Clackamas Fire, “We’re #hereforyou & your fur babies too!”