Firefighters save dog from wrecked car in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters rescued a dog trapped in a wrecked car overnight near Estacada.
Deputies said icy roads caused the young driver to roll her car at Southeast Clausen Road and Southeast Sutter Creek Lane. She was able to escape on her own but her dog was trapped inside, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Firefighters from Estacada cut out the car’s windshield to free the trapped dog.
The driver was taken to a hospital with a broken foot and firefighter drove her dog home.
