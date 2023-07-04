Smoldering fireworks on top of a Bi-Mart in Sandy caused the roof to melt and catch fire in the store. (Courtesy: Clackamas County Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Smoldering fireworks on top of a Bi-Mart in Sandy caused the roof to melt and catch fire in the store, according to the Clackamas County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the grocery store at 36859 Mt. Hood Highway early Tuesday morning, where investigators say the fire had spread to the storage room and ignited some pillows.

The store’s sprinkler system quickly activated and stopped the fire, but firefighters say the fire started when the smolders ignited dry needles on the rooftop.

Officials say they also found smoldering fireworks in a dumpster near the store.

Clackamas Fire said they want to remind people to “please discard your used fireworks properly.”

“Remember, any damage caused by a firework that you light makes you responsible,” they said in a post on Facebook. “If you are the parent of a minor who lights a firework that causes damage to people or property, you as the parent will be held responsible.”