PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flames and smoke were seen coming through the roof of a large shop in Wilsonville shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officials said.

Southwest Grahams Ferry Road was closed while crews extinguished the fire. After nearly an hour, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue had the fire under control.

Firefighters said no one was injured and no other buildings were impacted.

Officials are working to determine a cause.