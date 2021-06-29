Former Happy Valley doctor sent to prison for 12 years

Jonathan Wiebe, who had worked at Kaiser Permanente, sentenced for rape, assault and unlawful weapon use.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Clackamas County Circuit Judge Michael C. Wetzel on June 28 sentenced former Happy Valley resident and Kaiser Permanente physician Dr. Jonathan Patrick Wiebe to 12 years in prison for several domestic violence charges, including first-degree rape.

On June 11, Wetzel convicted Wiebe of rape, sexual abuse, unlawful use of a weapon (knife and/or box cutter) and assault “committed in the immediate presence of and/or witnessed” by a minor. After 12 years in prison without the possibility of alternative incarceration programs or transitional leave, Wiebe will have to serve more than 11 years of parole.

As previously reported, Wiebe’s ex-wife, Amanda Conklin, said Wiebe’s conviction has inspired other victims of domestic violence to work to get other abusers behind bars.

Clackamas County Deputy District Attorney Adrienne Chin-Perez prosecuted the case and recommended no early release for Wiebe during the sentencing hearing.

“Spousal rape continues to be one of the most difficult types of cases to obtain a conviction on, and we are honored to give the victim an opportunity to be heard and seek justice,” Chin-Perez said. “What the victim did took so much courage and fortitude to repeatedly stand up to her abuser after years of emotional, physical and sexual abuse.”

Wiebe, 39, faced more serious charges during each arrest, starting with fourth-degree assault in October 2019, then he was arrested again for violation of a restraining order, felony coercion and misdemeanor harassment charges in March 2020. He voluntarily withdrew his medical license on July 7, pending completion of a state agency’s “investigation into his ability to safely and competently practice medicine.”

Wiebe pleaded guilty in the earlier case and was scheduled to face a judge for a March 2020 sentencing hearing when he was arrested for the second time. For the first conviction, prosecutors recommended that the judge decide on up to 364 days of jail time for the crime of fourth-degree assault. Court documents with the DA’s recommendations show that Wiebe agreed to be sentenced to two years of formal probation, pay a $360 fine and complete domestic-violence and substance-abuse packages.

In June, he was arrested for a third time on domestic violence charges, all targeting the same victim in Happy Valley. Wiebe then moved to the neighboring area of Damascus.

Kaiser Permanente officials fired Wiebe from his job in March 2020.