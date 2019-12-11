Purrfect ending: Lost kitten reunited with owner after tree rescue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lost kitten in Molalla got a purrrfect ending to its story on Wednesday.

The kitten was rescued by Molalla firefighters after a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted it stuck up in a tree.

Deputy Brian Lister told KOIN 6 News he and his partner had just finished responding to an unrelated call when they heard a cat crying.

“At first, I kind of thought it might have been a wildcat, like a feral cat, because it was so afraid,” Lister said.

The deputies called in the help of Molalla firefighters, who arrived in a fire truck that was the perfect height to reach the branch the kitten was stuck on.

The frightened feline made the job difficult for its rescuers but firefighters eventually caught it and brought it down safely.

Lister said the kitten was damp but warmed up quickly.

“It started cuddling and purring and it was happy as anything — obviously had a home somewhere,” he said.

UPDATE — A VERY HAPPY ENDING:



Deputy Lister just reunited the kitten with its family!



It had been missing for two days.



(Bonus weird coincidence: A member of the kitten’s family is ALSO a Sheriff’s Office employee. #WorkingTogether ) pic.twitter.com/7Kqk4fUlF9 — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) December 11, 2019

At first, deputies couldn’t find its owner, so Lister took it for a ride in his patrol car and gave it some food. But as luck would have it, someone in the kitten’s family works in the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and they were reunited.

Turns out, Scootaloo is four months old and had been missing for two days.