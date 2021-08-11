Shelter in placed lifted after gas leak closes Beavercreek Rd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Five houses were evacuated out after a gas leak occurred Wednesday morning in Oregon City, according to Clackamas Fire District No. 1.

The leak began around 10 a.m. Wednesday when a construction worker hit a gas line, according to Clackamas Fire.

A stretch of Beavercreek Road was closed between Meyers and Glen Oak Roads, but is now back open, the department said in a Tweet Wednesday.

Residents were urged to shelter in place, but officials have since lifted any restrictions and evacuations.

It is unclear whether power has yet been restored to neighborhoods following the leak.

This is a developing story.