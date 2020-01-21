Gas leak closes Main Street in Molalla

Molalla firefighters assist Northwest Natural crews as they work on fixing a broken gas line. January 20, 2020 (Molalla Fire District)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Part of a Molalla apartment complex had to be evacuated and a section of West Main Street shut down Monday after a gas leak was discovered, said Molalla Fire District in a Facebook post.

Firefighters arrived at the 800-block of W Main St. and found a 1-inch natural gas line had been damaged and was leaking. Road blocks were put up and a nearby building in the Stoneplace apartment complex was evacuated as a safety precaution.

Northwest Natural crews responded to fix the problem while firefighters were on standby in case any problems arose.

No injuries were reported from the gas leak.