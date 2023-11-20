PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage drug trafficker with ties to a recent fatal overdose faces federal charges after being caught transporting multiple packages of powdered fentanyl, according to officials.

Authorities also said that Cristhian Martinez, 18, had a 20-ton shop press used to manufacture fentanyl bricks in his apartment. He has been charged with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force was called to investigate a fatal overdose in Sept. 2023.

The 20-ton shop press found in the apartment. (U.S. Attorney’s Office)

“While processing the scene, investigators discovered numerous counterfeit M30 Oxycodone pills believed to be manufactured with fentanyl. Martinez was soon identified as the person who sold fentanyl to the deceased victim’s dealer,” officials said.

Martinez was located by investigators on Nov. 16 traveling from California to Oregon. Authorities followed his car and conducted a traffic stop in Gladstone, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“During a K-9 sweep of Martinez’s vehicle, investigators found multiple concealed packages containing more than 1,000 grams of compressed fentanyl,” officials said. “Later the same day, investigators executed a federal search warrant on Martinez’s Gladstone apartment where they located a fentanyl manufacturing and distribution operation. They seized additional quantities of fentanyl, a 20-ton shop press used to produce bricks of fentanyl powder, 10 handguns, an AR-15-style assault rifle, ammunition, and other materials consistent with drug trafficking.

Martinez made his first appearance in federal court on Monday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge.