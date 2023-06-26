PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon City Public Works Department has narrowed down the finalists for its “Name the New Street Sweeper” contest, which asked local children and teens to provide names for the city’s new street sweeper. Of the dozens of submissions, the city has selected five names that will be voted on to determine an official winner.

People can choose between the five finalists by liking their favorite street sweeper names on Facebook by June 30. These finalists are “C-Sweepio,” “Feeling Sweepy,” “Spiffy,” “Sweepinator” and “Sweepy Head.”

“We had some fantastic names for our new street sweeper from kids,” Oregon City said. “We selected the top five, now it’s your turn! Like your favorite and the one with the most likes at the end of the day June 30 will be the winner!”

While the city only provided the five finalists to the public, KOIN 6 News requested copies of all the submissions for the public to enjoy. KOIN also highlighted some of its favorites, which varied from funny to adorable to downright unusual. Enjoy.

Some of KOIN’s favorite submissions: “Oversized Roomba.” Oregon City)

“Jefferey the Frog Lover.”

“Sweeper Steev.”

“Sweepy McSweepface”

“C-SweeP0.”

“The Grim Sweeper.”

“Godzilla.”

All names submitted for Oregon City’s “Name the New Street Sweeper” contest: