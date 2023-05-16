OAK GROVE, Ore. (KOIN) — Parker Maser was on a mission to make sure that 35 of her classmates at New Urban High School looked their best for prom.

The junior — who is actually graduating a year early — called Goodwill, hoping the non-profit would donate a $20 gift certificate to one lucky student to buy a dress or a suit.

But Goodwill’s Public Relations Manager Hayley Platt had other plans and contacted Maser.

“She goes, ‘Well, why don’t we just do the whole thing?'” Maser told KOIN 6 News. “And I said, ‘What do you mean the whole thing?’ And she said, ‘I want to sponsor the 35 kids who need outfits.’ And I go, ‘You want to do the whole thing?'”

New Urban High School student Parker Maser helped 35 students get prom outfits through the help of Goodwill stores, May 20223 (KOIN)

A group of students visited the Goodwill store off SE McLoughlin and found everything — the dress, the suit, jewelry, shoes, purses.

“I thought it was pretty cool, the fact that we can go here and get some nice stuff without having to spend a lot of money,” student Espen Turner said.

School chaperone Lorri Temple called this opportunity a “true blessing” to see the smiles on the kids’ faces — and watching Maser take on such a responsibility.

New Urban High School student Espen Turner shopped for prom clothes at Goodwill, May 2023 (KOIN)

New Urban High School chaperone Lorri Temple at a Goodwill store, May 2023 (KOIN)

A New Urban High School student tries on a pair of shoes at a Goodwill store, May 2023 (KOIN)

Goodwill Public Relations Manager Hayley Platt, left, helps a New Urban High School student find prom clothes, May 2023 (KOIN)

A group photo of New Urban High School students in their prom outfits, with Goodwill PR person Hayley Platt in the middle, May 2023 (Courtesy photo)

“Most of them have been through a lot, Parker especially,” Temple said.

The students at New Urban High School were all spiffed up for their prom over the weekend with their outfits from Goodwill. And they’re thankful for a classmate like Parker Maser.

Maser, who is off to a trade school in Nevada in the fall, said she was “overjoyed having kids just feel good in what they wear. And some kids didn’t want to go to prom because they didn’t have anything to wear. Just being there for them has really made me feel fulfilled.”