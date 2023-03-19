PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person suffered burn injuries as a result of an apartment fire in Happy Valley early Sunday morning, Clackamas Fire District said.

Crews responded to the fire on Southeast 104th Court, near Southeast Sunnyside Road, at around 3 a.m.

Izak Hamilton, public information officer with Clackamas Fire District, said one person was transported to a burn center for treatment of their injuries.

Two apartment units were badly damaged by the fire and a total of four units had smoke damage, Hamilton said.

Firefighters knocked down the flames within 18 minutes of arriving.

Hamilton said the cause of the fire is under investigation.