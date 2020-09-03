Happy Valley ‘endangered’ teen missing since August 26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 14-year-old boy who lives in Happy Valley has been missing for over a week and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate him.
Benjamin Kenton Jenkins was last seen around midnight on Saturday, August 26, wearing a black t-shirt with a skater logo, gray athletic shorts and white Nike shoes, officials said.
Authorities want to hear from anyone who’s had contact with Jenkins since that last known sighting. He may be in the Happy Valley area.
If you see Jenkins, call 911.
If you know his wherabouts, you can call the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or leave a tip at 503-723-4949 or on Clackamas County Sheriff’s website. Please reference CCSO Case # 20-018231.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.