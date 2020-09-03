Happy Valley ‘endangered’ teen missing since August 26

14-year-old Benjamin Kenton Jenkins of Happy Valley has been missing since August 26 and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help find him (undated photo courtesy CCSO).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 14-year-old boy who lives in Happy Valley has been missing for over a week and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate him.

Benjamin Kenton Jenkins was last seen around midnight on Saturday, August 26, wearing a black t-shirt with a skater logo, gray athletic shorts and white Nike shoes, officials said.

#alert We're looking for missing endangered 14-year-old BENJAMIN KENTON JENKINS — can you help?



Details in bulletin. Call 911 if seen. Send tips to https://t.co/Zw2zee2taC



(NOTE TO MEDIA: Benjamin's mother is available for interviews. Contact PIO Sgt. Mendoza for details.) pic.twitter.com/SrLh6h7SQg — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) September 3, 2020

Authorities want to hear from anyone who’s had contact with Jenkins since that last known sighting. He may be in the Happy Valley area.

If you see Jenkins, call 911.

If you know his wherabouts, you can call the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or leave a tip at 503-723-4949 or on Clackamas County Sheriff’s website. Please reference CCSO Case # 20-018231.