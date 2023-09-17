HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KOIN) — The evacuations of 2 buildings near a fire that destroyed an empty fiberglass warehouse and sparked asbestos concerns in the area were lifted Sunday afternoon, Clackamas County officials said.

The 3-alarm blaze at Miles Fiberglass, 8855 SE Otty Road in Happy Valley, began around 3:40 a.m. Saturday. The nearby Rosewood Station Apartments were evacuated because of the “concern there is byproducts of fire as deposited onto the building and possibly into the interior of those apartments,” officials said Saturday.

A community meeting is set for 6 p.m. Sunday to discuss a variety of issues.

An empty fiberglass warehouse was destroyed in a 3-alarm fire in Happy Valley, September 16, 2023 (KOIN)

On Sunday, officials said air testing inside and outside the apartment buildings “have all registered below any level of concern for excess asbestos presence,” Clackamas County officials said in a release. “Testing in one unit is still unclear due to the presence of pet hair/dander.”

Otty Road Fire — latest information from Clackamas County

Testing on interior surfaces continues and tests checking for the presence of asbestos in dust are still pending. Those results are not expected back until Wednesday or Thursday, officials said. Visual inspection inside the buildings was done by representatives of DEQ and the EPA.

“Clackamas County Public Health believes the risk of significant asbestos in these surface tests will be low, and no longer warrants a recommendation that keeps people out of their homes,” officials said in a statement.

But if residents still feel unsafe, county officials are working on short-term shelter options. Residents can coordinate that by calling 211.

Debris from the fire is already being cleaned up, officials said, though ash and debris in the area are still a concern.

Residents are advised not to clean the ash or debris themselves. Instead, contact the county at EOCOperations@clackamas.us and keep kids and pets away from it.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.