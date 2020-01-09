Happy Valley teen to vie for US Figure Skating title

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Samuel Mindra began skating at the Lloyd Center Mall for fun. Now the Happy Valley teen is heading to North Carolina to compete in the US Figure Skating Championships.

The 16-year-old will compete in the Junior Men’s level, and is the only skater from Oregon at the championships.

“My mom was trying to find a sport for us to do,” he said. He began skating as a little boy at the Lloyd Center Mall rink but eventually got a coach because his mom “saw I was getting better and better.”

In November, he won the Gold Medal at the Pacific Coast semi-finals, and that qualified him for the Nationals Championships, which begins January 20.