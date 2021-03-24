Happy Valley woman accused of selling scales of endangered pangolin

A Formosan pangolin is seen at the Taipei Zoo in Taipei on February 24, 2021. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP)

Agnes Yu had previously been charged with illegally selling shark fins

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Happy Valley woman previously charged with illegally selling shark fins is now accused of having sold selling pangolin scales.

Following an investigation, Agnes Yu was charged with felony Reckless Sale of Wildlife Illegally Imported and Sold Monday.

Yu “knowingly” sold wildlife that had been imported and sold contrary to the laws, treaties, and regulations in November of 2017, according to court documents. Pangolins are a species listed on Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Prosecutors said Yu “procured and resold” 30 grams of said scales for approximately $165.

In 2019, Yu was cited for unlawfully selling dried shark fins out of Wing Ming Herbs on SE 82nd Avenue. Roughly a year later, she pleaded guilty to to one count of possessing, selling, or trading shark fin and was sentenced to 12 months bench probation, $1,000 in fines and $360 in restitutions for the Class A Misdemeanor.

A 2011 House Bill outlawed the possession, selling, trading, and distributing of shark fins.



